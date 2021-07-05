Former Clinton aide praises Donald Trump for criticizing Joe Biden’s “disastrous” policies.

President Clinton’s former senior adviser has lauded Donald Trump for being the “most effective” and “maybe the only” speaker to criticize Vice President Joe Biden’s “disastrous” policies.

On Sunday, Dick Morris told WABC 770 AM radio host John Catsimatidis, “There is no other national person disagreeing from Biden’s views and setting out how destructive they are.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s immigration, inflation, or welfare measures. There is only one individual who can truly make that argument. “And that’s Donald Trump,” continued the political guru.

Morris further said that the Trump Organization is being prosecuted solely to keep former President Trump quiet and prevent him from criticizing the Biden administration.

“They [Democrats] want him silenced. He’s far too good at what he does. During an appearance on The Cats Roundtable morning radio show, the political strategist stated of Trump, “He’s too important.”

“Their purpose isn’t punishment for the past or future prevention. It’s to keep him from speaking in the present. They can’t have him going around telling folks the truth about what’s going on in Biden’s administration.”

Morris went on to say that the ongoing criminal probe and charges of the Trump Organization are nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to silence the former president.

Morris stated, “The DA’s office and the AG’s office want to do whatever they can to keep him quiet.” “They believe they can sweep up people in his organization, so part of this is intimidation. Maybe, like Michael Cohen, they’ll turn on him.”

Catsimatidis concurred, drawing parallels between prosecutorial tactics in third-world countries.

“It’s almost like living in a third-world nation,” Catsimatidis added, comparing the situation to that of a third-world country when the current government is pursuing the former government.

“Trump didn’t go after Hillary Clinton…. There was no formal charge. There was no investigation at all. The Clinton Foundation sailed through with flying colors… When you compare that to Trump’s two indictments and two impeachments, Democrats are using third-world tactics, according to Morris.

Morris, who is now a political analyst, has a long relationship with the Clintons.

He began working for Bill Clinton during his 1978 race for governor of Arkansas and later became the former Republican president’s campaign manager during his 1996 re-election campaign.

