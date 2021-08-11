Former Army Captain Urges US to Save Afghan Interpreters: ‘They’ll be hunted down and killed.’

It is the month of May in Iraq. Blake Hall, 25, is in his third year as a member of the United States Army’s Ranger unit, which specializes in raids and assault missions deep within enemy territory. He and his crew are trapped in a farmhouse with five Al-Qaeda terrorists who are suspected of kidnapping three of their buddies.

The kidnappers have been held in prison for the first 24 hours by Hall and his crew. A cellphone rings as they prepare to transport them back to base for interrogation. Despite the 100-degree heat, the lone Iraqi in the room who is not in jail picks up the phone while wearing a face mask. Roy is his codename, and he is the interpreter for Hall’s squad.

When Roy answers the phone, a man on the other end of the line asks, “Is the dog in your house?” Dog is American slang. “No, but they’re close,” Roy responds, before persuading the man that the kidnappers are fine.

Roy halted the otherwise impending prospect of an Al-Qaeda counterattack by picking up the phone. The maneuver, according to Hall, gave his team the time they needed to safely leave with the kidnappers, giving the Army the information it needed to bring the three troops home alive.

“Without these interpreters, we wouldn’t be able to do our jobs,” Hall told this publication. “They are critical assets for any combat unit battling the Taliban or Al-Qaeda,” says the commander.

Hall is well-versed in the definition of essential labor. He received a Bronze Star with Valor during his Army service for leading his team through a two-hour combat with the enemy on three sides when terrorists ambushed an Army hospital, with all men on the team surviving the attack.

He received his second Bronze Star for outstanding achievement in pursuit of high-value targets, including a vehicle network responsible for the deaths of over 1,000 people every month.

“Without Roy, none of this would have been possible,” Hall remarked. “Whenever we went after high-value targets, he was really crucial in helping us grasp what we were truly dealing with.”

Despite the important role interpreters played in American military efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan, some 18,000 Afghan support employees are in limbo as America withdraws.