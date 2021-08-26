Former Arizona GOP Election Director Says Cyber Ninjas Audit Shouldn’t Be Trusted.

In a blistering opinion piece, a Republican who previously served as Arizona’s State Election Director slammed the Florida-based Cyber Ninjas’ audit of Maricopa County, claiming that “nobody should accept” the final report.

Due to former President Donald Trump’s baseless assertions that the 2020 election was “rigged” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden, Arizona’s state Senate Republicans, led by President Karen Fann, hired Cyber Ninjas to undertake the widely criticized audit in the spring. On Monday, the Cyber Ninjas were expected to present their report on the months-long audit of Maricopa County’s votes, which had already been vetted in a nonpartisan process. The report has been postponed, however, because the company’s CEO and two other employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Amy B. Chan, who worked as Arizona’s state election director from 2009 to 2013, wrote an essay in The Arizona Republic on Thursday warning that the upcoming report would be riddled with inaccuracies. Some people have used misinformation about the 2020 election to raise large sums of money, according to the Republican.

The bad-faith review of Maricopa County’s 2020 election was not a search for truth, Chan wrote. “Whether they call it looking for anomalies, quality checking, or uncovering a conspiracy so vast it somehow tossed the election to Biden, the bad-faith review of Maricopa County’s 2020 election was not a search for truth,” Chan wrote.

“Do not believe your lying eyes,” she continued, referring to the Cyber Ninjas allegation.

Chan said that the 2020 election results had been confirmed for months and that election workers around the state ran the election in a nonpartisan manner. Top Republicans in Maricopa County, including Trump campaign leaders, have frequently blasted the Cyber Ninjas audit and defended their county’s voting process.

“Some believed that the ballot review conducted by the Arizona state Senate leadership would affect the conclusion, or at the very least cast doubt on it. And, to be honest, some have just profited from that hope, raising big sums of money for their own campaigns and entities,” Chan said.

The Republican said that the ballot review in Maricopa County had been “biased and unprofessional from the start.” She went on to say that the auditing location “felt more like a life-sized game of Mouse Trap than any type of professional endeavor.”

Local election authorities, Chan noted, do not have a partisan agenda. This is a condensed version of the information.