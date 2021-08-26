Former Amazon driver steals company truck and drags parking lot manager.

A former Amazon subcontractor is accused of stealing a van from a Massachusetts facility and pursuing police on a leisurely chase through multiple towns.

Cameron Mignon, 23, of Sharon, Massachusetts, was last seen at his old job, an Amazon warehouse on Everett Street, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Norwood Police Sergeant Jay Payne of ABC affiliate WCVB.

Mignon is accused of then getting into a fight with the warehouse manager in the parking lot, before stealing a key to one of the company’s vans and driving away.

According to the Norwood Police Department, the manager attempted to stop Mignon from driving away in the vehicle, but was dragged through the parking lot by the car, receiving scrapes and bruises to her body.

According to the police, Mignon was pursued by officers for approximately an hour down Route 1 and then through other neighborhoods before deciding to pull over.

The chase engaged Massachusetts State Police officers, and Mignon allegedly hit a police cruiser with her vehicle before nearly missing a youth, Sam Messervy, 17, and his mother.

Officers eventually launched a tire deflation device, which Mignon ran over, causing him to halt and officers to approach the vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle, armed, before removing Mignon from the vehicle and arresting him.

Mignon was eventually charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing the scene of a property damage crash, and failure to stop for police, according to WCVB. He might also face penalties from other local police departments in the locations where he drove the van.

“We were in the car heading down Glen, and we saw an Amazon truck coming down the corner,” Messervy told NBC 10 Boston, describing how the vehicle narrowly missed his car head-on.

“It was on the verge of running off the road. It was approaching us and swerved out of the way, and then there were ten or so police cars pursuing behind it.”

Mignon’s pursuit began on the same day that Georgia investigators revealed they were looking for a suspect. This is a condensed version of the information.