Former aide predicts Trump will ‘ultimately’ run in 2024, but not against Biden.

On Friday, Jason Miller, a former top aide to Donald Trump, projected that the former president would compete for the presidency in 2024—but not against Vice President Joe Biden.

For the most of the year, Trump has hinted at another presidential candidacy in 2024. Miller and other former president’s associates have stated publicly that they expect him to run for president in the next election. On Friday, Miller had a Fox Business interview in which he discussed Trump’s ambitions.

“I believe President Trump will run again in 2024.” “At the very least, that’s my hope,” Miller stated. “However, I doubt it will be against Joe Biden.” He said, “I believe it will be [Vice President] Kamala Harris or possibly [California Governor] Gavin Newsom.”

Biden, who is 78 years old, has previously stated that he intends to run for reelection. “I intend to run for re-election.” In late March, the president told reporters, “That’s my expectation.”

Biden was asked about the likelihood of a rematch with Trump during the same press conference. He reacted by saying he couldn’t make any predictions about the Republican Party’s state in a few years.

“Oh, please. I don’t even consider it—I’m clueless. I’m not sure if a Republican Party will emerge. “Do you think so?” Biden stated the following. In addition, he stated that he “totally expects” Harris to run for Vice President in the upcoming election.

Many of Biden’s detractors have expressed concern about his age, and some have even argued that his mental health is deteriorating. Those assertions have not been verified or backed up by any proof. Trump, 75, is also frequently accused by his adversaries of deteriorating mental and physical health.

During an interview with Cheddar News in early September, Miller, who now works as the CEO of social media site Gettr, claimed it was “very evident” that Trump would run for another term in the White House. He projected at the time that the former president’s odds of announcing a presidential campaign in 2024 were “somewhere between 99 and 100 percent.” “I had a good talk with him last night, and I’m going to meet him again in a few of days.” This is a condensed version of the information.