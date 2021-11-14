Former aide predicts Mike Pence will ‘put up a formidable fight’ against Trump in 2024.

Mike Pence will run against Donald Trump in 2024, according to an ex-adviser to the former vice president, who predicts that Pence would “put up a serious fight.”

Pence’s press secretary from October 2017 to September 2019 and White House director of strategic communications from April to December 2020, Alyssa Farah, has become a harsh critic of Trump in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election. Farah has accused Trump of encouraging the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th.

Farah was asked about Pence’s 2024 ambitions in a Saturday interview with CNN, as many speculators have speculated.