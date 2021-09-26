Former Admin Member Says Trump’s Second Term Would Be a “Existential Threat to Democracy.”

The re-election of the previous Republican president would be a “existential threat” to the country, according to a former top-level intelligence official in the Trump administration.

While former President Donald Trump was in the White House, Brian Murphy served as acting Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Intelligence and Analysis from March 2018 to July 2020. Murphy raised the potential of Trump being president again after the 2024 election in an interview with ABC News’ This Week on Sunday.

“I believe it would be disastrous. Murphy stated, “I believe he has denigrated…the intelligence community.” “He disseminates false information, which poses an existential threat to democracy.” And he’s one of the finest at disseminating it and causing harm to this country.”

Disinformation, according to Murphy, is a “slow-moving menace” and a “deliberate campaign to disseminate false information, frequently for malevolent objectives.”

This website attempted to contact Trump’s press office for comment but did not receive a response right away.

During his time at the Department of Homeland Security, Murphy was a vocal critic of Trump’s policies. He raised internal complaints with the Director of National Intelligence in early 2020, stating that Russian disinformation was being mishandled. In September 2020, he also submitted a whistleblower report alleging misconduct by top Homeland Security officers.

Murphy said in his September complaint that he was instructed to “particularly change the section on White Supremacy in a way that made the threat appear less severe, as well as include material on the predominance of violent “left-wing” groups.” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli allegedly gave such orders after seeing Murphy’s original report and expressing concerns “about how the HTA might reflect on President Trump.”

It’s unclear whether Trump will run for re-election in 2024, although he and several of his close associates have frequently stated that he will. Jason Miller, Trump’s former senior adviser, told Cheddar News in early September that he was “very set” about running for president in 2020.

When asked about the chances of a Trump campaign in 2024, Miller said, “I would estimate somewhere between 99 and 100 percent.”

Trump didn’t give a clear response during an interview with right-wing station Newsmax in August, instead suggesting another presidential candidate. This is a condensed version of the information.