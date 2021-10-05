Foreign officials who made “bad” comments about Trump were included on Trump’s “Nasty List”: Book.

Fiona Hill, a former assistant to President Donald Trump on Russia, claims that part of the State Department’s responsibility was to monitor disparaging remarks made by foreign officials and make sure they weren’t brought up in meetings with the Republican president.

Hill, who served at the National Security Council from 2017 to 2019, stated in her new book There Is Nothing for You Here that Trump depended on positive reinforcement and was often swayed by those who complimented him before providing their ideas. He also sought “retaliation” from those who were said to have insulted him, a group of persons who ended up on the “nasty list.”

Hill stated in the book, “At times like this, I felt like Alice in Wonderland watching the Queen of Hearts repeatedly yelling ‘Off with his head!’ or “Off with her head!” anytime someone displeased her.” “And the president was always calling for people to be ‘taken out.’”

Hill resigned from the National Security Council in July 2019 and testified during Trump’s first impeachment proceedings in November 2019. In her book, she claims that State Department staff were told to “search the statements of international leaders” for any unpleasant remarks they could have made “at any moment in the past or present.” That was a “difficult” mission, and during a 2017 meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the former National Security Council official said she found herself “in trouble.”

Following the press conference, Fox News correspondent John Roberts questioned Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if he stood by his March 2016 remark that Trump was “evil.” Tsipras shrugged down the remark, saying the two leaders share “similar ideals” and that democracy and freedom were “created in Greece.”

“I wish I knew that before my speech,” Trump said, appearing taken aback by the revelation that Tsipras had once labeled him “evil.”

In their search for negative statements, the team “completely missed these comments,” according to Hill, who was present at the press conference. She said in her book that she was screamed at by a White House deputy press secretary after the comment took them off surprise.

