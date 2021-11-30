‘Foreign and domestic enmities’? Threats that aren’t mentioned in the daily intelligence briefs

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris each received their first President’s Daily Brief on November 30, with Biden receiving it in Wilmington, Delaware, and Senator Harris receiving it in a secure room at the Commerce Department in Washington.

Donald Trump received his first PDB less than a week after winning the election in 2016. Trump had received the same briefing as Barack Obama, and Biden and Harris had received the same information on the same day as Donald Trump.

The PDB, the White House’s most classified and limited-circulation newsletter, is viewed by the highest-ranking national security officials. As Vice President, Biden had received the PDB on a regular basis. Harris was given her first PDB.

According to a member of the intelligence community engaged in the PDB’s preparation, today’s briefing focused on Afghanistan, Iran, Russia, and China, as well as COVID, terrorism, and the economy. A tour of the latest intelligence from around the world, as well as danger forecasts, were made specifically for Biden and Harris. The two also received the first of several briefings on CIA covert operations across the world, which Biden would take over on January 20.

“From my experience with then-Vice President Biden, he was an eager reader and in general a voracious consumer of intelligence,” said retired Gen. James Clapper, Obama’s last director of national intelligence, on CNN. “I’m confident he’ll be even more so as president.” Instead of relying on live oral briefings, films, and detailed graphics created for his consumption, Trump frequently skipped getting the PDB and hardly ever scrutinized the written report.

(“It was dubbed ‘The Death, Destruction, and Horrible Things Book’ by Michelle.”) Obama writes about it in his memoir, “A Promised Land.” “On any given day, I could read about terrorist cells in Somalia, unrest in Iraq, or the fact that the Chinese or Russians were developing new weapons systems,” he says, and “nearly always, there was mention of potential terrorist plots, no matter how vague, thinly sourced, or unactionable—a form of intelligence due diligence.” This is a condensed version of the information.