‘Forces,’ according to Laura Ingraham, are undermining parental rights: ‘Hide Your Children’ is a phrase that means ‘Hide Your Children

Laura Ingraham, a Fox News host, advised her viewers to “hide your children,” saying that some on the left are pushing a “twisted agenda” to undermine parents’ rights.

The host of The Ingraham Angle slammed regulations in some jurisdictions that allow kids to get COVID immunizations without their parents’ permission. Some states, such as Oregon, Rhode Island, and Alabama, allow minors under the age of 18 to have the shot without parental consent.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, was also quoted by Ingraham (AFT). Critical Race Theory (CRT) isn’t being taught in schools, according to Weingarten, who also accuses certain legislators of “bullying teachers.”

“But first, hide your kids,” Ingraham stated at the top of her broadcast. Tonight’s Angle is all about that.”

“It’s often said that children are our future, which is precisely why the left wants to take kids away from parents who don’t believe in their warped ideology.

“From teachers’ unions to gender activists to Biden’s vaccine pushers, we’re seeing a deliberate attempt sponsored by some of the biggest financial interests out there to indoctrinate our children into a dark attitude of anti-Americanism.”

“Now, this new normal necessitates the deconstruction of American history, and it necessitates the teaching of concepts directly at war with the ideal of the nuclear family,” Ingraham added.

“Now, on the COVID problem, the government and so-called public health professionals are attempting to force your children to receive an experimental COVID vaccine whether they want it or not,” she continued.

Ingraham chastised states that let minors to refuse the immunization without their parents’ permission. In Alabama, for example, 14-year-olds can obtain the shot without authorization, but in Oregon, minors must be 15 and in Rhode Island, they must be 16.

“None of these states allow adolescents under the age of 18 to get tattoos without parental consent, yet they allow minors to acquire an experimental drug?” COVID vaccinations, according to Ingraham.

"In states like California and New York, conversations that should be left between parents and their children are being short-circuited," she said, referring to a report about a New York private school where a teacher had taught first graders.