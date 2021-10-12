For Your Stylish Pooch, Here Are 17 Luxury Dog Beds & Accessories.

Any dog, especially those who are more active and want a place to crash, needs a cozy place to curl up.

There are always the standard dog beds to pick from, but why not add a touch of glitz to your home while also pampering your pets?

There are numerous options available, ranging from dog couches and stairs to heated beds and fashionable leashes.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the most opulent dog accessories.

1. Petmate Newton Sofa Dog Bed by La-Z-Boy

This may look great next to your existing sofa, adding some added flare to the room.

Furthermore, because the bed can support 75 pounds of weight, it is great for individuals with larger pets.

2. Lumi Leash, Boo Oh

The lightweight aluminum grip on our distinctive dog leash offers a silky, satin feel. The high-quality nude hue of the 100% handcrafted strap ensures that it will be a long-lasting accessory for you and your dog.

3. Piedmont Dog Diner with Storage by ECOFLEX DrawerDogs should be able to dine with their owners in elegance. Two dogs may eat at the same time in this fashionable dog cafe, and the food can be conveniently stored in the drawer underneath.

4. San Miguel Kuddler Dog Bed by Pendleton

This Pendleton is great for individuals who desire a Pendleton with a bit more comfort, since it has longer sides for that extra snuggling factor. It comes in a variety of sizes to accommodate even the largest pets.

5. Navy-Ivory Poop Bag from Eat Play Wag

Picking up puppy poop is never fun, but having a fashionable accessory to hold biodegradable bags adds a touch of flair to the job. Eat Play Wag’s bag features a simple snap attachment so you can quickly take a bag and tuck away whatever you need.

K&H Pet Products is number six on the list. Heated Pet Bed Thermo-Snuggly Sleeper This is not only a plush dog bed, but it’s also heated. The foam walls also warm up, making it ideal for use during the winter.

