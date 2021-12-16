For weeks, Latinx cake makers have been on strike, demanding a $1 raise and better working conditions.

California bakery employees have been on strike for nearly a month, demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

On November 3, more than 100 members of Sante Fe Springs’ Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 37 joined the picket line. The workers, who are mostly immigrant women, create items and adorn cakes for Rich Products under the Jon Donaire Desserts brand.

Baskin-Robbins, Safeway, Walmart, and other stores sell the cakes.

In a statement uploaded to the union’s website, Julissa Marquez, a shop steward, said, “We worked all the way through the pandemic because we appreciate our jobs and we are here to do a good job.” “We sell ice cream cakes all around the world.” We’d like a one-dollar increase. That is all we are requesting. “All I want is a decent wage and a contract.” For less than $17/hour and THREE sick days a year, Latina cake decorators in Santa Fe Springs are breaking their backs for up to 16 hours every day. They want a $1 rise, extra vacation time, and, most importantly, RESPECT! BCTGM International (@BCTGM) December 16, 2021 #richproductspoorworkers pic.twitter.com/ptAUCuILls Workers on strike informed the media outlet More Perfect Union that they are frequently compelled to perform longer shifts with little notice. They also stated that manufacturing speed has increased dramatically, and that they are now producing 13 cakes each minute.

“These conveyors have gone up at a breakneck speed,” one woman observed. Another stated she had “fingers hurting, with crampy fingers, arthritis, and back problems,” among other things. More Perfect Union spoke with women who said it was difficult to have days off approved, even when they needed to travel for cancer treatment. According to BCTGM, women are only allowed three sick days each year.

At the time of writing, a GoFundMe set up to support the striking workers had raised more than $18,000. The page’s fundraising target is $30,000.

The page reads, "Please assist support striking workers at the Jon Donaire facility in Santa Fe Springs, CA, predominantly immigrant women who have been on strike for almost 45 days." "They are striving for a reasonable living wage so that their families can have a better life."