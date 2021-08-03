For Weeks, a woman in Los Angeles claims she slept 3 feet away from her neighbor’s corpse.

A Los Angeles resident described the harrowing experience of sleeping three feet away from their decomposing neighbor’s remains for weeks as giving her “nightmares.”

When COVID first hit in 2020, Reagan Baylee was living in a modest studio apartment in the valley, about 250 square feet.

Baylee, who owns a business, claims she stayed at home “24 hours a day” during the peak of the epidemic, when she began to notice strange odors, a lot more bugs, and strange illnesses.

She recounted the horrible event in a TikTok clip, which can be viewed here, which has been viewed over 7 million times.

“It was around the middle of May that I started calling my mom and telling her that I wasn’t feeling like myself,” she explained. What I meant was that I was getting migraines, couldn’t sleep through the night, and was frequently sick.

“And honestly, we all just chalked it up to me being lonely and going a little crazy during quarantine, just like everyone else. It was unusual for me to be unable to sleep through the night, so I was perplexed, but I dismissed it since I assumed I was sad and depressed.”

Baylee also mentioned that she observed a lot more spiders, which she reported to her manager, who dismissed it as a result of the hot weather. But things got even worse when the bugs started emitting a foul odor, which Baylee reported to her management.

“Towards the middle of May, I began to complain about a foul odor that I would receive anytime there was a strong breeze, but I couldn’t pinpoint what it was. It was just something I caught a whiff of every now and then. In retrospect, my best description of this fragrance was that it smelled like a dead fish, so I assumed a bird had caught a fish, which is the most idiotic thing imaginable, because there are no lakes anywhere near me,” she said.

She claims that because the pandemic was at its peak at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.