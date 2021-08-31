For Wedding Guests Who Didn’t Show Up, the Bride and Groom Issue a $240 Invoice.

After they skipped the ceremony without warning them, a Chicago couple issued an invoice charging a couple that did not show up to their wedding $120 each.

Last week, Dedra and Doug Simmons of Chicago went popular on social media after posting a $240 invoice they had generated for a couple who did not show up for their wedding after promising they would on Facebook.

The couple, who expected 109 guests to attend their wedding, wedded at the Royalton Negril Resort and Spa in Jamaica and had to pay for each seat before they arrived, which came to almost $120 per person.

After eight people who had RSVP’d did not show up, they generated an invoice for the cost of each seat, gave the guests one month to pay it starting August 18, and posted the document for one couple on Facebook.

The $240 invoice stated, “This charge is being sent to you since you confirmed seat(s) at the wedding reception at the Final Headcount.”

“This amount is what you owe us for paying for your seat(s) in advance because you didn’t call or give us appropriate notice that you wouldn’t be in attendance. You have the option of paying using Zelle or PayPal. Please contact us and let us know which payment method is most convenient for you. Thank you very much!”

Doug Simmons told Insider that they never issued the bill after the photo was picked up and re-posted by multiple social media accounts, stating, “It was just me being a bit petty and just having a learning moment at the same time.”

Some of the eight guests volunteered to pay the $120 after viewing the post, but Doug Simmons explained that the couple declined, instead telling them, “Let this be a lesson to you.”

“Please don’t do this to anyone else because we understand that things happen, but it’s just not appropriate to do something like that to someone you call a friend or family member at the end of the day.”

Several wedding-related social media posts have gone viral in recent months, as the ongoing COVID pandemic has added new conditions to nuptials.

Trying to grab something. This is a condensed version of the information.