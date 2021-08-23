For vaccinated fans, Saints tickets for the preseason game are as low as $1.

If you look in the correct places, buying tickets for tonight’s preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints won’t break the bank. Fans will be required to have a vaccination card or confirmation of a recent negative COVID test for tonight’s game at Caesars Superdome.

Tickets on the secondary resale market have dropped to nearly nothing, making it one of the most affordable NFL games ever. Even high school games are more expensive to attend.

Ticket costs have been listed as low as $1, with additional fees of up to $5 or more charged by ticket sites.

The Saints are the first NFL team to require proof of immunization or a negative PCR test for tonight’s game.

For the Jaguars game, Ticketmaster has a number of low-cost options, including $5 tickets in the top deck on the 50-yard line. After fees, the total cost of two tickets was $15.33.

Seats in the end zone near the goal posts? Let’s say each one costs $10. Is there a corner end zone close to the goal line? That would be $12 per person.

Preseason contests are useless in the grand scheme of things when it comes to making the NFL playoffs. They’re entertaining for fans. It’s all about whittling down the roster and determining who will be the backup players for the clubs.

The Jaguars and Saints will play on Monday night, and both clubs will be choosing on their starting quarterbacks. Drew Brees, the Saints’ longtime starting quarterback, retired following last season’s playoffs. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are in a quarterback duel this season, with both having a shot to be the starting quarterback.

For the Jaguars, new head coach Urban Meyer is still debating between former starter Gardner Minshew and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in this spring’s NFL Draft.

Lawrence has never lost a regular-season game in his career, whether at Clemson University or in high school. His lone losses as a starter at Clemson came in the playoffs, in the national championship game in 2019 and the CGP semifinals in 2020. Both of those games were taken part in.