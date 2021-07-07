For Using a Recorder During a Trial, a Newspaper Editor and Reporter Could Face Jail Time.

A North Carolina newspaper editor and reporter might face prison time for using an audio recorder during a murder trial.

According to the Associated Press, news editor Gavin Stone of the Richmond County Daily Journal was already sentenced to five days in jail for criminal contempt of court by North Carolina Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell last month after reporter Matthew Sasser brought a recorder into court on June 21 and 22. The following day, Stone was released, and Sasser was fined $500 for criminal contempt of court.

Futrell, on the other hand, has dismissed the original sanctions and has referred Stone and Sasser to an appeals court to determine if they should each pay $500 and serve up to 30 days in prison.

The judge’s initial decision to punish Stone and Sasser, according to the newspaper’s publisher Brian Bloom, “does not suit the crime.”

According to the Associated Press, the Superior Court allows electronic media and still photography during public trials, but it is up to the judge to prohibit their usage.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Stone and Sasser’s sentence, according to the publication and media rights organizations, is disproportionate.

Stone was initially sentenced to five days in jail before being detained and taken to jail in court.

Bloom said that his reporter shouldn’t have brought the recorder to court because it was against the rules, but he chastised the judge for imprisoning an editor for a small offense done by a colleague.

“To put things in perspective, a murder trial was stopped not once, but twice because a man had a tape recorder next to him on a courthouse bench. “Let’s set our priorities right now,” he remarked.

A request for comment from Futrell was not returned.

After being inspected by courthouse security, Sasser, who has only been at the publication since January, brought the recorder inside the courtroom, according to Bloom.

Stone, who received a letter from a different judge in January 2020 reprimanding him for taking a photo inside a courtroom, was aware that cellphones were prohibited and that he wasn’t allowed to bring a “cellphone, camera, or any other recording device into the courthouse” unless he had a judge’s permission. This is a condensed version of the information.