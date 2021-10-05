For two months, a Florida teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

A Florida middle school teacher was detained on Monday after authorities discovered she had a two-month sexual contact with a 14-year-old former pupil.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray, a theater teacher at Hialeah Middle School, was arrested and charged with various felonies, including molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, and engaging in sexual acts with a kid, at the Miami-Dade County jail. In Florida, illegal sexual behavior with juveniles can result in a sentence of up to 15 years in jail.

According to the Miami-Dade County Public School District, Lopez-Murray had not earned any disciplinary action in the four years she had been teaching (M-DCPS). In 2017, she was selected the school’s “rookie teacher of the year.”

According to investigators, the pupil is currently in high school and used to be in one of Lopez-classrooms. Murray’s After seeing “explicit text conversations and images” exchanged between the student and Lopez-Murray, the victim’s sister became suspicious.

According to investigators, the victim’s father eventually discovered images of Lopez-“exposed Murray’s breasts and vagina” that she had sent the youngster. Hialeah police found additional information after interviewing the student, which led to the teacher’s arrest.

Lopez-Murray reportedly reached out to the student in August 2021 and professed love and sexual feelings towards him, according to the student. Following an initial date, the woman’s car was used for a variety of sexual interactions, including acts that took place in many locations.

The M-DCPS expressed its sadness over the news and the serious nature of the allegations in a statement acquired by This website on Monday.

According to the statement, “all staff undergo training and are expected to follow the District’s Standards of Ethical Conduct policy.” “It’s sad that, despite our best efforts, some people’s conduct are inconsistent with what is expected of them. M-DCPS will begin the process of terminating her employment and prohibiting her from pursuing future employment with the District as a result of this arrest.”

Lopez-arrest Murray’s is the latest in a string of sexual-related cases handled by the M-DCPS. A federal jury ordered the school system to compensate a former student who was allegedly molested at Palmetto High $6 million on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.