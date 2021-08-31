For treating COVID patients, an ICU doctor was barred from attending his best friend’s wedding.

Everyone has been affected by the epidemic, but healthcare personnel have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19.

Medical workers are dealing with a variety of pandemic-related mental health difficulties, according to a report co-authored by experts at the American Medical Association. “61 percent of those surveyed expressed high fear of exposing themselves or their families to COVID-19, while 38 percent self-reported having anxiety or depression,” according to the survey of healthcare workers.

The AMA went on to say that “stress scores were highest among…women, Black, and Latinx health care workers,” and that “another 43 percent suffered from job overload and 49 percent reported burnout.”

Doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel have taken to social media to describe their experiences working in the midst of the pandemic, including TikToker Emily Long, MD, who discussed the lonely aspect of her job in a recent video, which can be found here.

Long explained in the video, which has been viewed over 4 million times, that she was expected to attend one of her closest friend’s wedding events the next day, and that she took advantage of her limited vacation time to do so.

“She really freaked out when she found out I take care of sick people when I texted her this morning to let her know I was being tested and taking all of these precautions before I flew in an attempt to make her feel at ease,” Long said.

“Who would’ve believed a doctor takes care of sick people?” she continued cynically.

“She was uninvited because [she]made her [and]other people…uncomfortable,” Long added.

Over half a million people liked the video, and words of support for Long flooded the comments area. Many people thought that refusing to invite Long was hypocritical, given all of the inherent hazards that come with organizing a wedding during a pandemic.

“She’s getting married and then she’s worrying about you?” One commenter said, “Oh no honey.”

Long, however, didn’t appear to be alone in her experience. “My daughter is an EMT, and we were not invited to any of the activities. “Yet she’s the one who’d take care of them at the ER,” one viewer explained.

In the comments section, Long expressed his dissatisfaction with the situation, saying, “Two negative PCR tests and the knowledge that I would.” This is a condensed version of the information.