For tornado-hit states, the most recent weather warnings and forecasts are available.

Forecasters expect circumstances in the central and southern regions devastated by tornadoes and severe weather to improve overnight, after conditions that resulted in deaths, massive property damage, and widespread power outages.

According to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Storm Prediction Center, more than 30 tornado reports were recorded in at least six states on Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for sections of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas on Friday night, which will last until 5 a.m. CST Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued updates and prolonged tornado warnings for sections of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama until 6.15 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the NWS, a tornado watch has been issued for Greater Cincinnati counties in Ohio until 6 a.m., while a severe storm warning that had been issued for the region in Ohio has been canceled.

Following severe weather warnings from Arkansas to Indiana, the storms are expected to weaken throughout Saturday, with the highest risk in the early morning hours.

“Strong thunderstorms will impact sections of Harlan, Bell, southern Leslie, Letcher, southeastern Perry, southern Knott, southeastern Floyd, southeastern Whitley, and Pike Counties” until around 10 a.m., according to a NWS alert issued Saturday morning.

In Illinois, where a wind advisory for gusts of up to 50 mph is in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday, conditions are expected to improve.

The NWS stated there was only a small risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Ohio, Tennessee Valleys, and parts of the Southeast through Sunday morning in a forecast for Monday.

“As the front passes offshore, the potential of heavy thunderstorms fades away on Sunday morning,” it warned.

The Storm Prediction Center warned “sporadic severe thunderstorms” could occur between the west slopes of the south-central Appalachians and the northern Gulf States in an advisory issued at 6.55 a.m. CST on Saturday.

“Damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes may be likely, primarily early in the day,” it added, adding that “severe thunderstorms will be possible from east-central Mississippi to extreme southern Virginia.”

Tornadoes have caused widespread devastation. According to CNN meteorologists, one long-track twister may have hit a 200-mile span between Arkansas and Kentucky.

