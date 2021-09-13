For the second weekend in a row, chants of “F*** Joe Biden” erupt across college football games.

On Saturday, elements of the crowd screamed “F**k Joe Biden” during the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers’ game against the Kansas Jayhawks and the Alabama State Hornets’ game against the Auburn Tigers.

Similar chanting was heard at a Virginia Tech game and at an Ole Miss Rebels vs. Austin Peay Governors game in Mississippi.

The Old Row Sports Twitter account shared clips from the chats on Twitter. Fans chanted “f**k Joe Biden” inside a television studio while covering a game in one of the recordings leaked over the weekend.

On September 4, the Texas A&M Aggies faced the Kent State Golden Flashes, on September 2, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers faced the Citadel Bulldogs, and on September 3, Virginia Tech faced UNC.

The chants, according to Donald Trump Jr., Donald Trump’s eldest son, indicated that “the media can’t run cover for him anymore.”

In an interview with the right-wing news outlet The Daily Caller, Trump Jr. cited the withdrawal of soldiers from Afghanistan and the imposition of a vaccine requirement for tens of millions of workers as examples of why some people dislike Trump.

“Honestly, it’s gotten to the point where the media can no longer provide cover for him,” Trump Jr. stated.

“The media fabricated Trump-related controversies and broadcasted them as gospel. People still talk about Russia, Russia, Russia as if it were a real country, not a product of their mind that they might influence through political games.

“When you look at Afghanistan, and I could go through 50 points on it, but 65 to 80 billion dollars worth of equipment has been abandoned to our adversaries, giving them a kill list of American civilians, giving them. This is a condensed version of the information.