For the second week in a row, COVID cases in Los Angeles have doubled.

Los Angeles has seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases for the second week in a row. This is the highest number of instances reported since the beginning of the year. Furthermore, Delta variant cases account for 71% of all cases in Los Angeles, making it the most common form at the moment.

There have been 1,107 new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, with 320 persons now hospitalized. Five more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Los Angeles to 24,530. Los Angeles County reported 422 new cases on June 30, more than double the number reported on June 15.

“I can promise you they’re going to be higher,” Governor Gavin Newsom said when asked about the rising number of Delta variant cases. When asked about reintroducing limitations owing to the spike in COVID cases, he said, “If we continue to be vaccinated, that won’t be necessary.”

Newsom repealed the Stay-At-Home order for Los Angeles on June 15, 2021, and replaced it with the Blueprint for A Safer Economy. The strategy was created with the goal of containing and limiting COVID-19’s proliferation throughout Los Angeles. The Blueprint for a Safer Economy includes the following guidelines:

At least 21 days to increase actions beyond the first tier in order to better limit the virus’s transmission in California; Case rates and test positive are required indicators to determine how widespread COVID-19 is in each county and to dictate what is allowed; Instead of 58 various sets of rules, there would be a unified state framework with four categories. Allowing activities in a more sophisticated way: Rather than open vs. closed, sectors can be partially opened and gradually expand their operations as disease transmission declines; and A new method for fast tightening up when conditions deteriorate.

All of Los Angeles’ counties are divided into four color-coded categories: Purple (Widespread), Red (Serious), Orange (Moderate), and Yellow (Low) (Minimal). COVID-19 affects each municipality and its surrounding surroundings, thus these classifications are based on that.

In June, Newsom stated, "This Blueprint is statewide, severe, and slow." "We've made significant progress in recent weeks, but the disease is still all throughout the state." COVID-19 will be around for a long time, and we must all adjust. We must live in a new way.