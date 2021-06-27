For the second time, a man with Alzheimer’s proposes to and marries his 12-year-old wife.

Following the discovery of their husband’s Alzheimer’s disease, a couple was given the opportunity to recreate one of the best days of their lives by organizing a second “wedding.”

A 56-year-old Connecticut man with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease chose to ask the lady he loved to marry him, despite the fact that the two had already said “I do” 12 years earlier, according to a report from WNBC. His wife, on the other hand, was overjoyed to “remarry” her true love.

According to the outlet, Peter and Lisa Marshall, who married in 2009, agreed to declare their love publicly once more in December 2020 while watching a wedding-themed television show.

Peter told Lisa, “Let’s do it.”

“I asked, ‘What are you going to do?'” And he pointed to the wedding scene on TV, and I asked, ‘Do you want to get married?’ Lisa told WNBC, “He replied yes and had this tremendous grin on his face.” “He has no idea that I am his wife. I’m basically one of his favorite people.”

Lisa, 54, told The Washington Post that she was overjoyed by the idea of another “wedding,” but doubted that Peter would remember. She informed the outlet that she had been tasked with caring for the man who had forgotten she was his wife for the past six months.

She told the newspaper, “Before his diagnosis, I always thought Alzheimer’s was an elderly person’s disease.” “Now I understand.”

According to Lisa, the two met as neighbors in Harrisburg, Pa., and began dating after each of their divorces were finalized in 2001. For eight years, the two dated long-distance, as Peter’s work took him to Connecticut and Lisa was still raising her children from her previous marriage. She and Peter married after her youngest child graduated from college and settled in Andover, Connecticut.

Peter’s memory began to deteriorate just seven years into their happy marriage.

“Instead of the word ‘airplane,’ he’d say, ‘that thing that goes up in the sky,’” Lisa told The Washington Post. “However, he got somewhat forgetful. This is a brief summary.