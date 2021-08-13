For the past year, a woman has been dumpster diving for all of her food and hasn’t gone grocery shopping.

The woman describes herself as a “freegan,” which is defined as “a person who rejects consumerism and seeks to help the environment by reducing waste, especially by retrieving and using discarded food and other goods” by the Oxford online dictionary, and has posted numerous videos to TikTok about her hauls.

She claims she hasn’t needed to go grocery shopping in 16 months and pleads for a change in America’s throwaway culture in a video published to her account Dumpster Diving Freegan, which has been viewed over 1 million times.

“Before anyone wonders, yes, everything of this was discovered in America’s trash,” she captioned one of her most recent videos, which she recorded on Thursday, in which she guided viewers through all of her meals for the day. Yes, I washed everything and looked for any recalls.”

“This is what I ate yesterday as someone who trash dives for all my groceries,” she stated in the video, which you can watch here.

“Hazelnut super coffee with caramel macchiato creamer for breakfast. The Keurig, Keurig creamer, and Keurig cup tower were all discovered in dumpsters at different stores. The straw and cup were purchased a few years ago. Bagel with sesame seeds and whipped butter. The Black & Decker toaster was discovered in a dumpster in a residential neighborhood.”

Although it is unclear which Keurig coffee maker she owns, a similar machine is on sale for $59.99 on the company’s website.

“Lunch: organic romaine lettuce and organic spring mix salad,” she continued filming throughout the day. Grocery retailers routinely discard perfectly good food. Store trash also yielded my cutting board, salad bowl set, and knife. I also added cherry tomatoes; don’t they look lovely? As well as red onion. I always save the salad packs from prepackaged salad mixes to use as toppings on my own salads.

“Over the weekend, I cooked a pork roast wrapped in bacon with potatoes and vegetables, which I’m about to reheat. This is a condensed version of the information.