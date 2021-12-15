For the next 30 days, Biden promises to reimburse the costs of tornado cleanup and recovery efforts in Kentucky.

President Joe Biden stated Wednesday that the federal government will fund all emergency work expenditures in Kentucky for the next 30 days as a result of the violent storms that destroyed the state.

“I want to do everything it takes for as long as it takes,” Biden said after touring some of the villages hardest impacted by the storms in Dawson Springs. “You’ll get back on your feet and rebuild your life. The magnitude and scope of the devastation is nearly unbelievable.” The destructive storms are expected to kill up to 100 people in the Central and Southern United States. Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois have all received federal disaster declarations.

Biden signed the first disaster proclamation over the weekend, which made federal assistance available for 75% of eligible costs. According to Biden, the proclamation was updated on Wednesday to cover 100 percent of the expenditures for “all the emergency work” for the next 30 days. He explained, “It includes debris clearance, overtime costs for law enforcement and emergency care employees, and shelter.” “And that’ll be enough to get you through.” Biden also expressed his admiration for the community’s efforts to help one another on Wednesday.

During a briefing with state officials, Biden observed, “That’s what you’re supposed to be doing.” “That’s how things are intended to be. There are no red or blue tornadoes here. When this stuff starts to happen, there are no red states or blue states.” Governor Andy Beshear met the president when he arrived in Kentucky at midday. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other senior officials joined Biden at the event.

Biden reminded volunteers and faith-based groups on the ground that they were performing “God’s work” as he inspected the destruction.

74 individuals have died in Kentucky, according to Beshear. Children make up 12 of the victims. According to the governor, at than 100 people are still missing.

He remarked on Wednesday, “You could believe we’re broken, but we’re not.” “We’re wonderful people in Kentucky; we love one another and count on one another. We welcome individuals in need into our homes on a daily basis, not just today. We’ll fix our houses, our companies, and our lives.” Officials. This is a condensed version of the information.