For the majority of July, almost 6,700 migrants were stopped every day at the US border, according to data.

Over 6,700 migrants were stopped daily on average at the US border in the first 29 days of July, according to preliminary government data, according to a US official.

According to David Shahoulian, the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, the daily average was 6,779 persons, including 616 unaccompanied children and 2,583 families.

According to Shahoulian, the number of unaccompanied children likely reached an all-time high in July, while the number of people who arrived as families likely reached its second-highest total on record.

The final tally of total arrests in July isn’t expected for a few days, although preliminary figures are often close, according to the Associated Press.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because crossings generally slow during the suffocatingâ€”and occasionally fatalâ€”summer heat, the dramatic rises from June were startling.

According to Shahoulian, US authorities likely picked up more than 19,000 unaccompanied youngsters in July, surpassing the previous high of 18,877 in March. The total for June was 15,253.

According to Shahoulian, the number of people encountered in families during July is projected to be about 80,000. That’s down from the all-time high of 88,857 set in May of this year, but up from 55,805 in June.

Overall, US border agents stopped roughly 210,000 migrants in July, up from 188,829 in June and the biggest number in over 20 years. However, the figures aren’t directly comparable because many people cross many times under a pandemic-related restriction that deports people without giving them an opportunity to claim refuge and has no legal repercussions.

The Border Patrol’s Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley sectors in south Texas had the most activity, accounting for more than seven out of ten people who came in families.

Agents halted roughly 78,000 migrants in July in the Rio Grande Valley region, the “epicenter of the present influx,” Shahoulian added, up from 59,380 in June and 51,149 in May.

The government’s admissions came in a court filing only hours after immigrant advocacy groups resurrected their legal fight to overturn the government’s ability to deport families at the border on the grounds that it prevents the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reaffirmed its emergency powers on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.