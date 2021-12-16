For the holidays, the family pitches in to transform the house into a real-life gingerbread house.

Decorating for the holidays is in full swing, from dazzling lights to festive wreaths, and one family in Salt Lake City, Utah, took things to the next level by transforming their home into a real-life gingerbread house.

Virginia Hoffman’s Tudor home was turned into a full-size candy palace, according to Fox13.

“It’s all homemade,” Hoffman told the outlet, “and it’s all been kind of ‘figure it out as you go.”

Hoffman’s daughter also posted pictures of the residence on Reddit. Candy canes were put over the front door, while colorful candies lined the roof and perched on the railings. On the front lawn, a gingerbread man stands tall, while vanilla wafers serve as window shutters.

Hoffman observed that with the correct decorations, her red brick home could resemble a gingerbread house, according to Fox13.

“When I informed my family about it, they didn’t think I was insane,” she claimed. “So, around Thanksgiving in 2019, we painted these gumballs in the kitchen, and then my daughter and son-in-law assisted me in figuring out how to connect them to the home.” Her husband, a talented artist, and her grandchildren all pitched in to help put the festive house together.

The efforts were commended by viewers of the Reddit article that featured images of the residence.

“That’s very magical,” one reviewer said, “and I’m sure the kids in the neighborhood enjoy it.”

Another person said: “This has become my obsession. Please tell your mother that she, too, is a fantastic crafter!” The vanilla wafter window shutters were made with foam and insulation, according to Hoffman. Her husband used a soldering iron to melt the squares out of it, and she painted them.

It was compared to the witch’s house in the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel” by some.

“For the benefit of the kids in the neighborhood, how big is her oven?” According to one Reddit user.

