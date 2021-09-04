For the First Time Since the Delta Surge Began, COVID Cases in Florida Have Dropped Significantly.

Since the spike began at the end of June with the new Delta version, the number of COVID-19 cases in Florida has decreased significantly.

The Florida Department of Health keeps track of all COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, and deaths on a weekly basis. There are 129,240 new cases for the week of August 27, which is 22,612 lower than the previous week. This is the first time in the last ten weeks that the number of new cases has decreased significantly. When compared to the previous week, the week commencing August 13 saw a lesser decline of 1,222 instances.

In addition to the reported instances, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased to 15.2 percent, down from 17.1 percent the week of August 20. Compared to the week of August 20, when approximately 1,500 individuals died as a result of COVID, the number of COVID-related deaths has reduced to less than 500.

Over 13 million Floridians have received a COVID-19 immunization shot as of now.

The revelation that new COVID lawsuits are slowing in Florida comes as Governor Ron DeSantis appeals a judge’s decision that limits his authority to eliminate mask mandates in Florida school districts.

DeSantis addressed the media on Monday about Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper’s decision. According to DeSantis, forcing pupils to wear masks is a violation of Florida’s Parents’ Bill of Rights.

According to DeSantis, in order for a school to impose a mask-wearing requirement, officials must allow parents to opt out if they believe wearing a mask is not the best option for their child.

“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to support the parents,” DeSantis added. “We believe it is critical that they have the option to opt out.”

DeSantis announced on August 27 that he intends to appeal and oppose Cooper’s decision quickly after it was made.

In a statement, Jared Ochs, director of communications for Florida’s Education Department, said, “This decision clashes with basic and established rights of parents to make private health care and education decisions for their children.” “We will keep fighting to ensure that every child has access to an education.”

The Republican’s approval rating in Florida has plummeted as a result of DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, particularly in regards to mask mandates.

DeSantis’ present position is supported by 48 percent of voters. This is a condensed version of the information.