For the First Time in 55 Years, Baby Swans Fledge from Yellowstone’s Swan Lake.

For the first time in 55 years, baby swans have fledged from Swan Lake in Yellowstone National Park. Three of the four young swans were photographed soaring with their parents on the lake in the northern portion of the national park.

Trumpeter swans are North America’s largest wild waterfowl species. They were previously widespread from Alaska to Missouri, but habitat degradation and hunting caused their populations to fall in the early twentieth century. Yellowstone still had a population of about 70 birds.

Conservation efforts to save the species have been enormously successful. The number of trumpeter swans in North America was expected to be 63,000 in 2015. The population of Yellowstone National Park, on the other hand, has been declining. There were only 27 resident swans in 2019. For several years, park biologists have been releasing juvenile swans in the park in the hopes that they will start breeding there.

Trumpeter swans have fledged from Swan Lake inside the park after more than half a century.

The cygnets were photographed and shared on the Yellowstone National Park Facebook page. The photographs depict the parents swans with their four young, as well as shots of the family swimming and flying in the lake. “Trumpeter swan cygnets have fledged from Swan Lake, in northern Yellowstone National Park, for the first time since 1966,” according to the report.

