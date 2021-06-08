For the first time in 15 years, Nevada is about to execute a death row inmate.

On Monday, a judge said prosecutors can schedule Nevada’s first execution in 15 years for late July.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Michael Villani’s order stated that convicted mass killer Zane Michael Floyd had “exhausted his legal options,” but acknowledged that state and federal court challenges were still pending.

Villani ruled there was no basis to refuse Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s request for an execution warrant.

Villani stated, “The court is unconvinced that the Nevada Department of Corrections must first demonstrate that it can safely carry out an execution before the court can approve an order of death.” After Floyd’s death warrant is issued, a specific execution date will be set during the week of July 26.

Floyd’s lawyer, Brad Levenson, announced that he would take the case to the state Supreme Court.

According to the Associated Press, Levenson filed a written request with Villani on Monday, requesting an execution date after October 1 to enable time for legal appeals. Floyd is also asking the California Board of Pardons for a clemency hearing.

We’ve reached out to Levenson for further information.

Meanwhile, a federal judge could decide on Thursday to postpone Floyd’s execution in order to assess the medications and method that would be utilized.

The names of the medications that will be used in Floyd’s execution have not been revealed.

Floyd’s lawyers requested that the state explore the firing squad as an alternative mode of execution for Floyd last month.

It was not a “delay strategy,” but the “most merciful approach” to execute a person, according to Levenson. Although fire squads were historically permitted in Nevada, state law currently mandates that all executions be carried out via lethal injection.

In April, Wolfson applied for a warrant to have Floyd’s death sentence carried out.

A bill to remove the death penalty was being debated in the Nevada Legislature at the time. The bill cleared the Nevada Assembly in April but expired in the state Senate without a vote after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last month that there was “no route ahead” in the state to abolish death punishment.

Floyd, 45, was sentenced to death in 1999 for shooting four people and wounded a fifth in a Las Vegas grocery store.

Last but not least, Nevada. This is a condensed version of the information.