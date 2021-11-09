For the First Time, Donald Trump Reacts to the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Meme.

Donald Trump has spoken out about the “let’s go Brandon” and its predecessor, “F**k Joe Biden,” chants that have gained popular among conservative figures in recent months, noting that he preferred the explicit version insulting the current president.

On November 5, Trump spoke at the The America First Policy Institute event in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida about the shouts that have erupted frequently at sporting events and other public gatherings since September.

A cry of “let’s go Brandon” rang out from the audience, according to Page Six. “I still prefer the first statement better somehow,” Trump responded. It’s more precise.” This is the first time Trump has addressed the anti-Trump chanting in public.

The “let’s go Brandon” shout is a milder version of the “f**k Joe Biden” slogan that had already gone viral across the country.

It all started when NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast said on live that a segment of the audience at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama was screaming “let’s go Brandon” instead of “f**k Joe Biden” in favor of NASCAR driver Brandon Brown after his victory.

Conservatives and Trump fans then began singing “Let’s Go Brandon,” which became so popular that Trump’s campaign team began selling “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirts on his Save America PAC website.

“I still haven’t figured out, was that young, pretty female reporter, was she attempting to cover up?” Trump remarked, referring to Stavast’s original comments. Or was she just being polite? Was she oblivious to what was going on? She is employed with NBC. So it’s safe to assume she knew exactly what she was doing 94% of the time.

“Anyway, Brandon has risen to prominence.” Nobody had ever heard of him. Now. He’s one of the biggest names in the industry. “No one had ever heard of Brandon’s past,” Trump continued.

During the event, Trump slammed the man who defeated him in the 2020 race, characterizing Vice President Joe Biden’s planned troop pullout from Afghanistan by the end of August as the “most embarrassing moment,” according to Real Clear Politics.

Trump also mentioned unproven reports that Biden had a “bathroom mishap” before a meeting with Pope Francis in Rome. This is a condensed version of the information.