For sexually abusing dogs, a ‘charismatic’ Florida veterinarian is sentenced to 22 years in prison.

On Friday, a prominent veterinarian who was described as “charismatic” was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison for, among other things, sexually assaulting animals.

Prentiss Madden was sentenced in federal court in Miami, Florida. Madden was discovered to be in possession of thousands of photographs of child pornography, including those of infants and toddlers, in addition to creating and sharing movies of himself engaging in sexual actions with canines on the internet.

According to the Miami Herald, District Judge Jose Martinez sentenced the 40-year-old veterinarian to 272 months in prison for his crimes, the maximum sentence authorized under federal guidelines.

When Madden spoke with Judge Martinez, he expressed contrition for his actions, attributing them to past trauma and recounting how he watched his stepfather severely beating his mother when he was a child.

“This is not who I planned or imagined myself to be,” Madden remarked. “It has nothing to do with who I am as a person.” Madden’s lawyer, Michael Mirer, also mentioned his client’s childhood trauma and despair. He refused, however, to utilize these factors as justifications for Madden’s behavior.

Mirer told Martinez, “He turned to child pornography because he was mentally sad.”

Martinez’s decision took into account evidence that Madden had allegedly sexually molested a minor boy under the age of 16 while amassing his child pornography collection. The decision was made on the advice of Assistant US Attorney Christopher Hudock, the case’s primary prosecutor. Based on the evidence, it’s impossible to say when the alleged abuse took place.

On Friday, the mother of the alleged teenage victim appeared in court. Despite the fact that Madden’s actions were “evil and awful” in her opinion, she forgave him, citing a Bible text.

Mirer stated that the evidence was insufficient to justify Madden’s sentence being increased. He also asked the judge for a maximum sentence of seven years so that his client would not have to serve the rest of his adult life in prison. Neither of these arguments prevailed.

Mirer and Hudock have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this article.

Madden previously worked as the medical director of Aventura, Florida-based Caring Hands Animal Hospital. Madden was sacked from his job two weeks ago, according to the hospital. This is a condensed version of the information.