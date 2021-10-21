For reporting Republican voter fraud, a Democrat receives the first payment of $25,000.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick offered $1 million from his campaign money to anyone who could show evidence of voter fraud about a year ago. After reporting a Republican who voted twice in the 2020 election, a progressive Democrat is the first to receive a reward.

Patrick, a Republican, has supported bogus claims of major voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election made by former President Donald Trump. “Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only vital to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to safeguard our democracy and restore faith in future elections,” the Texas governor said in November when announcing his plan to pay anyone who report voter fraud. According to The Dallas Morning News, Eric Frank, a leftist poll worker in Pennsylvania, received a $25,000 cheque from Patrick’s campaign fund after reporting on a GOP voter who fraudulently cast two ballots in the 2020 election.

“They were, in my opinion, attempting to gather evidence of Democratic voter fraud. That, however, was not the case “According to Frank, a Texas publication published his story. “This kind of backfired on them.” After seeing Ralph Thurman, a 72-year-old Republican, cast two ballots, Frank turned him in. His son, a registered Democrat, received one vote and he received the other. Thurman admitted to casting numerous ballots last month. He was handed a three-year probationary sentence and was barred from voting for four years.

Frank said to Patrick, “Thank you for putting out the bounty.” “I’m delighted you and your colleagues followed through on your promises.” He stated that he and his fiancée will use the funds to assist with the purchase of a new home.

Patrick was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Trump and many of his Republican allies continue to allege without evidence that voter fraud tainted the 2020 election, resulting in President Joe Biden’s victory. They have not presented any evidence to back up this astounding claim.

In state and federal courts, however, hundreds of election challenge lawsuits brought by Trump and his supporters have failed. The charges have been dismissed by judges selected by Trump and other Republicans. Meanwhile, in crucial battleground states, including those where the election was overseen by, audits and recounts are underway. This is a condensed version of the information.