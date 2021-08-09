For R., the jury selection process has begun. Kelly: Is There Anyone Else Who Could Testify? What is he accused of?

The jury selection process for R. begins on Monday in Brooklyn. Kelly faces many counts, including kidnapping, racketeering in relation to the sexual exploitation of children, forced labor, and sex trafficking, in his impending trial.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, the 54-year-old Grammy winner, has been held in custody since 2019 while awaiting four different state and federal trials. The trial in Brooklyn is set to begin on August 18 after a week of preparation following jury selection, and is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

Kelly faces up to 20 years in jail if convicted in New York. He was cleared of child pornography charges in Illinois in 2008.

Prosecutors accuse Kelly of starting a criminal enterprise that helped him “recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity” in addition to promoting his music. The indictment names multiple Kelly employees who were allegedly part of this enterprise, including managers, bodyguards, and assistants.

Prosecutors believe Kelly recorded sexually explicit films or images with many girls while they were minors, which is one of many charges leveled against him. He’s also accused of locking some women and girls in rooms without food for days at a time.

Hundreds of potential jurors are expected to appear in federal court on Monday, with 12 jurors and six alternates chosen. The criminal trial is closed to the rest of the public and the media.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise around the country, the U.S. During a pretrial hearing last Tuesday, District Judge Ann Donnelly announced that the public would be barred from the courtroom.

Witnesses will testify from the jury box, while jurors will be socially separated around the gallery, where reporters and other members of the public would regularly sit, according to Donnelly. During the trial, the judge mentioned that a video stream will be displayed in a second “overflow” room.

Donnelly said jurors would not be asked about their vaccination status but would be required to wear masks at the same pretrial hearing.

In Brooklyn, a man identified only as “John Doe #1” is likely to testify that Kelly requested him to sway a jury in the 2008 Illinois case. After informing Kelly that he had access to, the witness is expected to testify. This is a condensed version of the information.