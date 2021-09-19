For People Who Kill Everything, Here Are 14 Low-Maintenance Outdoor Plants.

Picking up a garden trowel for the first time can be intimidating for those who aren’t born with a green thumb. Even those who kill everything they try to grow may be relieved to learn that certain plants survive with little care.

“Many plants are easy to cultivate as long as they are situated in a location that is suitable to their needs,” including their light, soil, and water requirements, according to author and house plant expert Lisa Eldred Steinkopf.

Eldred Steinkopf points out that “what is easy outside is different inside since we are entirely in charge of the care of our houseplants,” and that “keeping outdoor plants alive depends on the soil, light, and time you choose to spend on them.”

According to Pleasant, there are ten distinct climatic zones with vast differences in temperature and rainfall. Some plants grow better in particular regions than others, depending on their demands.

Did you know that the “Miss Kim Lilac,” a Korean lilac, is extremely popular in the United States? Pleasant informed This website that it will grow and bloom in climates too hot for normal lilacs.

Shrubs (such as Panicle hydrangeas varities, Rose of Sharon, quince, spireas, viburnums, barberry, fothergilla, and ninebark) and perennials (such as Panicle hydrangeas varities, Rose of Sharon, quince, spireas, viburnums, barberry, fothergilla, and ninebark) as well as perennials, according to Eldred Steinkopf, are

Below, we take a closer look at these and other low-maintenance plants that are practically hard to kill for beginner gardeners.

phantom plant

According to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), ghost plants (Graptopetalum paraguayense) are evergreen plants with light blue to gray, pink foliage that give it a “ghostly” appearance due to a powdery coating known as pruinose that covers the plant’s leaves.

“Hardy succulents like ghost plant have grown popular since they require little care,” author and plant expert Barbara Pleasant told This website.

According to the Austin municipal government website’s “Native and Adapted Landscape Plants” guide, ghost plants are easy to cultivate and require “no upkeep.”

During the growing season, they demand very little water. If there hasn’t been any rain, watering is only required on occasion. This is a condensed version of the information.