For over a year, a 12-year-old ‘healthy’ cheerleader has been battling long COVID.

More than a year after contracting COVID, a 12-year-old girl from North Carolina says she is still battling the virus.

Wednesday Lynch, a Gaston County resident, was healthy and active before contracting the virus in the fall of last year. Melissa Lynch, her mother, told WBTV that her daughter’s first symptoms in September 2020 were quite minor: she lost her sense of smell and her energy levels dropped.

However, just when she thought her daughter had healed from COVID-19, she became unwell once more. Melissa Lynch told the channel that her kid was “very difficult to get up,” and that she was tired and had headaches.

Wednesday Lynch has been dealing with the lasting symptoms of COVID-19 since then, including brain fog, fevers, migraines, blood pressure issues, and significant exhaustion.

Wednesday Lynch told WBTV that her illnesses have made it difficult for her to enjoy the activities she enjoyed prior to becoming ill, such as cheering.

“I just want to go out and do a bunch of stuff and be active,” she said, “but it just feels like I can’t do anything because my energy is just, like, I don’t have any energy.”

“I’m hoping it will go gone soon because I’m tired of dealing with it.”

Lynch was referred to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., for treatment and study on Wednesday, according to her mother’s GoFundMe page.

“The cost of travel from specialist to specialist is accumulating,” Melissa Lynch stated, “particularly for out of state for her care.” She’s been contacted for more information.

Estimates vary on how frequently extended COVID-19 symptoms develop in children, however it appears to be less common in children and adolescents than in adults, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to a recent study from the United Kingdom, 14% of youngsters aged 11 to 17 years old had symptoms 15 weeks later.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms include exhaustion or fatigue, headaches, sleeplessness, difficulty focusing, coughing, and muscular and joint discomfort.

“If your kid has a post-COVID issue that affects their ability to attend school, do homework, or participate in extracurricular activities,” the CDC says on its website. This is a condensed version of the information.