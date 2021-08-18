For online learning, these states have the best Internet access.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts and their administrators across the United States have hurried to get millions of kids online for virtual learning. Many states have received financing through the CARES Act, a huge federal funding package that allowed states to deploy funds at their discretion. States can use the money to purchase Wi-Fi hotspots in bulk, for example. These can be loaned out to students as needed or utilized to provide Wi-Fi access to entire towns.

Furthermore, numerous internet service providers established agreements to give free or subsidized services for periods ranging from a month to indefinitely. This is true across the country, with some organizations relying on simple lists of pupils in need provided by schools. In some regions, pupils qualify for free or discounted school lunches, or Medicaid benefits if they receive SNAP or other benefits. These students can then access virtual lectures via high-bandwidth providers like Zoom, which appears to have cornered the educational meeting market.

HeyTutor uses the most recent data from the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, which was released on May 5, 2021, to rank the states in order of best internet connection. The 50 states and Washington, D.C. are ranked based on the percentage of households who said they had internet access for educational reasons “always.” The percentage of households that said they “generally” have internet access for educational purposes is used to break ties.

Each state also includes data on the general availability of computers in the home, as well as who pays for the internet and whether or not internet services are provided. Homes that claimed they have internet or computer access “rarely” or “never” were not included in this article, but they are included in the total proportion of households polled.

Montana

Availability of the Internet for educational purposes: — Always: 60.7 percent; Usually: 22.5 percent; Occasionally: 11.3 percent

Computers are available for educational reasons in 63.3 percent of cases, 18.1 percent of the time, and 14.2 percent of the time.

Who pays for internet services related to education: — 93.5 percent for the household or family; data not available for the child’s school or school district. 4.3 percent, according to another source; Internet services are not available at home due to a lack of data.

Senator Steve Daines of Montana will run for re-election in March 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.