For Novice Parents, the Elf on the Shelf Rules are outlined.

Elf on the Shelf (also known as a “Scout Elf”) is a Christmas tradition in which parents move an Elf on the Shelf (also known as a “Scout Elf”) about the house every day to keep a watch on their children before Santa arrives.

These elves observe children’s behavior in the run-up to Christmas and report back to Santa to assist him in compiling his naughty and nice lists.

Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell created the Elf on a Shelf character in 2005 for their children’s book.

The elf can be purchased as a toy for parents to utilize in the Elf on the Shelf tradition, ensuring that their children earn a spot on the nice list.

Here are a few simple guidelines to follow when doing the Christmas ritual.

Elf on the Shelf Rules Explained for Parents

The Elf Is in Need of a Name

Chippey, Snowflake, Fisbee, and Buddy are examples of names that are both goofy and cute.

…and it first appears in late November.

According to the “Elf on the Shelf 101” page of the Lumistella Company’s “Santa’s North Pole” website, the elf normally appears in the home towards the end of November or early December.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.