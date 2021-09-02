For ‘Not Moving Fast Enough,’ a Man Destroys a Driver’s Car With a Baseball Bat.

In an act of road rage, police in Michigan are looking for a man who is accused of hitting a car with a baseball bat.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on August 28 near the 3300 block of Biddle Avenue, according to the Wyandotte Police Department.

The suspect allegedly followed another car into the parking lot of a Big Boy restaurant after becoming enraged because he was driving too slowly, according to police.

“Apparently the victim was not driving quickly enough for the suspect, so we had a road rage incident,” Wyandotte Police Department Deputy Chief Archie Hamilton told Fox 2.

Hamilton told Click on Detroit that the suspect and the other driver had a verbal altercation before the baseball bat incident.

“At this time, the guy got out of his car and took a baseball bat, and the victim did not back down,” Hamilton said.

“The victim and the suspect continued to converse. As a result, the suspect is forced to call his bluff. So he returned to his car and drove away.

“He enters the restaurant, and shortly thereafter, when he is out of sight, the suspect reappears.”

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the suspect, dressed in dark shorts and a blue T-shirt, exiting his vehicle and heading over to the victim’s car, smashing the driver side window with a baseball bat.

“At the end of the day, if someone is in a position like this, they should call the cops. If it’s getting to the point where it’s causing someone to drive erratically or they’re becoming very agitated, they should call the cops, according to Hamilton.

“We have to let things go, let them roll off our backs, and as a society, we have to do a better job of controlling our own emotions.”

According to Hamilton, the suspect appears to be a “hothead” who is unable to control his emotions.

Hamilton speculated, “He probably acts like this every day.” “How come this guy has a baseball bat in his possession?” Is this something he’s done before? Is he carrying it as a form of defense? That isn’t typical.”

Hamilton asked people to remain calm while driving and stated they can de-escalate any situation. This is a condensed version of the information.