For More Than 7 Months, Son Kept Ice Bags on Mother’s Dead Body in Locked Bedroom

According to an affidavit, a man was detained when police discovered his mother’s decomposing body at a property in Colorado. He had attempted to preserve her body with ice for months.

Deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Apprill, 55, on July 13 on charges relating to the murder of his 78-year-old mother Karen Apprill.

Karen Apprill’s corpse was discovered on August 28, 2020, after she had been missing for more than a week and authorities conducted a welfare check at her residence in the 3900 block of Bosque Court in unincorporated Boulder County.

Officers discovered her body, which was in advanced stages of decomposition and had suffered both antemortem and postmortem trauma, according to an examination.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that “detectives acquired a search warrant for the property and based on early observations it was assumed the individual, ultimately identified as Karen Apprill, had died seven to 10 months prior to the discovery.”

Tampering with a deceased human corpse, criminal exploitation of an at-risk person (over $500), at-risk carelessness resulting in significant physical injury, caretaker neglect against an at-risk person, and concealing a death are all charges against Jeffrey Apprill.

The 78-year-body old’s was discovered under a blanket on the bed, surrounded by multiple empty 20-pound ice bags, with an ice chest nearby, according to an affidavit seen by the Boulder Daily Camera.

Despite an autopsy indicating she had been deceased for seven to ten months, Jeffrey Apprill acknowledged to putting the bags of ice on his mother’s body and claiming she died after slipping in the shower in March 2020.

Before the woman died, the 78-year-old suffered rib fractures, according to a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist. According to the affidavit, her body reportedly had a number of bedsores that had progressed to the bone.

The body of Karen Apprill was discovered in such a state of decay that the coroner’s office was unable to determine a cause of death.

Handwritten letters discovered at the house, on the other hand, suggest that her son had been starving her.

“I suppose one way to die is to starve. According to KDVR, one note stated, “I thought you loved me.”

"Why.