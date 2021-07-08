For Months, a venomous spitting zebra cobra terrorized the community in secret.

A dangerous African zebra cobra snake had been absent for months, not the few days that the Raleigh, North Carolina, community had assumed it had gone missing for.

The snake left its owner’s home on June 28 and was successfully located on June 30, according to the Raleigh Police Department, indicating that people were only in risk for a few days. However, attorney Anna Felts confirmed to This website that the snake’s owner, Christopher Michael Gifford, had reported the snake missing to animal control since November.

When authorities confirmed the snake had gone missing, they also said a householder had reported a sighting to 911. During the call, the caller stated that they had seen a snake that looked like a python, despite the fact that they were in North Carolina, and that it “sounded ridiculous.”

When animal control came at the suspected sighting location, however, the snake was nowhere to be seen, and police cautioned people to be on high alert due to the snake’s hazardous nature.

The African zebra cobra’s bite is venomous, and it’s one of the few snakes that can spit venom at its target, allowing it to hurt from a distance. The animal’s capacity to spit venom from a variety of postures also means it can do so while entirely hidden, surprising its prey.

After the snake was caught, authorities initiated an inquiry into its disappearance, and they took numerous reptiles from Gifford’s home. The agency reported on Wednesday that he had been charged with 40 counts of violating a law prohibiting the possession of venomous reptiles.

It is not illegal to own a venomous reptile in North Carolina, yet Giffords has created a reputation as a deadly snake owner on TikTok. Owners must, however, adhere to strict requirements, which include reporting a loose animal as soon as possible.

The creatures must also be kept in an escape- and bite-proof cage with an operational lock, with the words “Venomous Reptile Inside” clearly labeled on the enclosures. The animal’s identification number, the necessary antivenin, and an escape recovery strategy must all be included on the label.

This isn't the first time Gifford's house has been visited by animal control. They later paid him a visit in March.