For attempting to kill cops, a Texas man linked to the Boogaloo movement is sentenced to 50 years in prison.

For threatening to kill police officers, Aaron Swenson, a 38-year-old Texas man linked to the far-right Boogaloo movement, was sentenced to 50 years in jail.

Swenson was found guilty of attempted capital murder of a peace officer by a Bowie County jury in less than an hour on Thursday. Swenson had already pled guilty to terroristic threats and felony evading arrest. He was charged with a hate crime under the Texas Hate Crimes Act because he targeted a police officer.

Swenson wore a Hawaiian shirt and a green combat vest on April 11, 2020, clothes linked with the Boogaloo movement. He then started a Facebook Live video webcast so that his Facebook friends could follow his search for a police officer.

Swenson was armed with two pistols, a 12-gauge shotgun, a homemade katana sword, and 156 rounds of ammo when he left his house in Hooks, Texas, authorities said. The Texarkana Gazette said that he spoke about finding “flashing lights” and executing “tyrants” as well as “redcoats” while heavy metal music played in the background. Law enforcement officers are referred to as “tyrants” and “redcoats” in Boogaloo.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a hate group watchdog organization, the Boogaloo Boys are a national movement that anticipates a future civil war (a “boogaloo”—so named after the 1984 film Breakin’ II: Electric Boogaloo) against government and police. The band was formed in the year 2019. Since then, members of Boogaloo have attended anti-lockdown and Black Lives Matter marches, according to the ADL.

Swenson’s live stream was discovered by law enforcement authorities in Bowie County, who alerted one another. Swenson remarked at one point that he had “found his victim.” He went on to say that he was going to turn around his car and confront the police.

Despite Swenson’s efforts to conceal his whereabouts by covering his camera’s lens, police were able to determine his location and vehicle thanks to brief photos of the highway and the interior of his truck.

Swenson’s car was encircled by officers in a parking lot outside a Sonic fast-food drive-in restaurant. Police pursued Swenson’s vehicle, fearful that he would start shooting and harming others. Using a spike strip, police eventually blew out the man’s front left tire. Swenson eventually came to a halt in his truck, refusing to exit for 25 minutes as he was encircled by 27 officers.

