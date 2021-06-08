For a year, you could be paid $10,000 to eat cheese.

Whisps, a cheese crisps firm, is looking for its next “great cheese” to join the company as its “cheese content officer” (CCO).

Twice a month, the new employee will collaborate with the brand’s marketing team to generate content for the company’s social media platforms.

A year’s supply of cheese chips will be included in the package, which are available in seven flavors: parmesan, cheddar, asiago, and pepper jack, tangy ranch, nacho, barbecue, and tomato basil.

If those don’t pique your interest, don’t worry: you’ll also have the opportunity to try out new “secret” varieties that will be brought right to your house.

“You know you spent all of 2020 on TikTok and Stories,” Whisps remarked of the fantasy career. Now it’s time to put your amazing abilities to work: you’ll join our marketing team for a year to add your particular cheesy sauce to our creative.

“What is your prize? $10,000 in exchange for a year of limitless Whisps. What dream would be complete without an abundance of cheese? We want you to make the internet’s cheesiest—as well as the most creative, amusing, beautiful, or inventive snack-sized social content.”

The job will take about 30 hours over the course of a year, and in addition to the pay, the lucky employee will receive cheese-related “swag and gear.”

Whisps said the applicant will be required to: “Collaborate with the Whisps team, who will help enhance the CCO’s content-creating talents through direct feedback.” Piece with the brand to get the generated work national exposure through paid advertising on channels like Facebook and Instagram.”

To be considered for the CCO position, you must submit an application and give the staff your “cheesiest joke.”

You’ll also have to weigh in on a heated argument by answering the question, “Is a Cheesesteak a Sandwich?”

Finally, you must wax lyrical about which cheese is the greatest and why.

You can also submit photos and videos to bolster your case, with the panel rating entries on their ingenuity, amusement, and cheesiness equally.

The application period begins on June 8 and ends on July 17, with the winner being announced on July 17. This is a condensed version of the information.