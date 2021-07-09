For a $150 million bribery scheme, a Russian national living in the United States was sentenced to prison and deported.

After pleading guilty to unrelated fraud and bribery charges, a Russian national living in North Carolina was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor.

According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Leonid Teyf, 59, of Raleigh, and his wife, Tatiana, 43, must give up approximately $6 million in assets.

Authorities have stated that Leonid Teyf will be deported once his term is completed.

He pleaded guilty in March to attempting to bribe a Department of Homeland Security employee in 2018 with a $10,000 offer in the hopes of deporting a man he suspected was having an affair with his wife. The charge of visa fraud stemmed from a false representation on a visa application in 2018 and falsely denying foreign financial interests on his 2012 tax return.

Teyf and his wife, according to prosecutors, lived in luxury in a gated golf-course enclave until his indictment in December 2018. According to court documents, Teyf and his wife possessed luxury cars, valuable artwork, and a 17,000-square-foot (1,600-square-meter) home staffed by housekeepers.

Prosecutors further claimed that between 2010 and 2012, Teyf used his position as an executive with a Russian military supplier to extort payments from subcontractors bidding on contracts with Russia’s armed forces.

Prosecutors claimed Teyf impeded a Russian government investigation into the kickback scheme by bribing the investigators.

Prosecutors claimed that Teyf and his ex-wife, as well as others, opened various financial accounts at four different financial institutions in the United States, each receiving over $40 million from the accused money laundering conspiracy.

Prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges against Teyf, including money laundering charges related to the alleged kickback scheme, as well as allegations of harboring illegal aliens and attempting to arrange the murder of a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife, as part of the plea deal. Prosecutors also decided to seek a sentence of only five years in jail.

“With this successful conclusion of Mr. Teyf’s lawsuit, we secured a significant victory for Mr. Teyf,” stated his attorney, Robert Wolf. This is a condensed version of the information.