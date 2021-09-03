For 15 minutes, a Houston A/C worker was ‘pinned’ in a bank attic by a 6ft Rattlesnake.

After coming face to face with what is thought to be a 6-foot rattlesnake, an air conditioning worker was locked in the attic of a bank for for 15 minutes.

The technician, named only as Jesse from Kleen Air in Houston, Texas, told local news station KHOU11 that he saw the 6-foot snake while changing the filters on a unit at a Comerica Bank branch in the city on Wednesday.

Jesse informed a local news station that he had been stuck in the attic for some time and was “planning to leap through the ceiling…

He pinned me up there for maybe 10 to 15 minutes.”

“He slithered down into the corner, curled up, poked his head, peered at me, never taking his eyes off of me,” the technician continued. ‘Nope, this isn’t happening,’ I said as he rattled his tail. Today is not the day.’

Jesse claimed that while trapped in the attic, he managed to take a picture of the snake and called the bank, which then called the cops to help him escape by hauling a ladder around to the side of the building.

Although a pest control service was dispatched to the scene, the technician abandoned his gear in the attic as he retreated from the room on the ladder, the snake has yet to be found.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website, the state now has ten active rattlesnake species, with the Western diamondback breed being “the most common and ubiquitous venomous snake” in Texas.

Although rattlesnake bites can be fatal, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) website states that the danger of getting bitten is “insignificant when compared to the risk of other environmental injuries.”

Wednesday’s event is the second in a week that a snake has been discovered near an air conditioning unit, following the discovery of a “giant” dangerous red-bellied black snake lying beneath a unit at a residence in eastern Australia earlier this week.

Red-bellied black snakes are venomous snakes that live in the eastern part of Australia and can reach lengths of up to four feet.

