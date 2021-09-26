Food Has Changed in 50 Ways in the Last 50 Years.

It’s difficult to conceive any industry larger than the food retail and services sector, which has total sales of $5.75 trillion.

Chefs are celebrities in modern America, and these food celebrities publish cookbooks as if it were part of their job description. Cookbooks are one major book genre that has survived the change to digital, with sales up 21% year over year in 2018. This is despite (or perhaps because of) the plethora of food bloggers. Personality, competitive, and lifestyle food shows continue to garner large audiences on television and online, as evidenced by YouTube channels such as Tastemade and Food Network staples such as Chopped and Barefoot Contessa. Documentaries about food, such as the critically acclaimed Salt Fat Acid Heat, continue to flood Netflix and other streaming platforms. Once upon a time, skeptics doubted the Food Network’s ability to exist, but now Hollywood can’t get enough of the network’s culinary programming.

The same may be said of food and social media. Instagram could launch a brand-new social network devoted solely to food photos posted by its users. Celebrity chefs who are active on Instagram have millions of followers. Meanwhile, unknowns like Turkish meat purveyor Salt Bae can grow from flamboyant chefs to global celebrities with restaurants in the world’s most populous cities in an instant.

The nature of food—how we cook it, grow it, raise it, eat it, buy it, and organize around it politically—has changed so drastically in the previous 50 years that the current consumer would have a hard time recognizing the cuisine and nutrition landscape that existed in 1969. Stacker studied the history of food during the last half-century, the forces that influenced the changes, and the consequences of those changes in practically every aspect of society.

The American farm is becoming more industrialized.

The conversion of America’s small and medium-sized farms into enormous industrial factories designed to raise, contain, and slaughter animals as effectively and economically as possible is the single most significant development in food over the previous 50 years. Pig, cattle, and dairy farmers joined chicken farmers, who had been mass-producing poultry and eggs since the 1920s, in centralizing their operations and establishing massive, corporatist operations focused almost entirely on output and profit in the 1970s.

Approximately 94 percent today. This is a condensed version of the information.