Following widespread criticism, Fox Nation host Lara Logan blocks the Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter.

Following backlash for equating infectious diseases specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who did medical experimentation at the Auschwitz death camp, conservative commentator Lara Logan has blocked the Auschwitz Memorial on Twitter.

In a Wednesday morning message, the official Twitter account of the Auschwitz Memorial in Poland stated that the Fox Nation host had blacklisted them on the social media network.

The memorial had chastised Logan for comparing Fauci to Mengele during an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday night.

On the episode, Logan argued that Fauci "doesn't represent science to them," but rather "represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who conducted experimentation on Jews in incarceration camps during WWII." ""What COVID's response has done to countries all around the world, what it has done to civil liberties, suicide rates, poverty, it has devastated economies," Logan continued. The extent of the pain caused by this sickness is now being exposed in the cold light of day." The Auschwitz Memorial's Twitter page appeared to make a reference to Logan's remarks in a Monday night tweet.

“It is disgusting to use the tragedy of those who died in Auschwitz as a result of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in a debate about vaccines, pandemics, and people who struggle to save lives. It is insensitive to victims and a sad sign of moral and intellectual decay “it said in their tweet

When reacting to Christian Vanderbrouk’s Twitter thread denouncing Logan, the memorial’s Twitter account cited Logan’s barring them. Former President George W. Bush appointed Vanderbrouk as an administration officer.

Logan has recently tweeted links from websites that promote conspiracy theories on her own Twitter account, according to Vanderbrouk.

“Lara Logan is digging in,” Vanderbrouk writes, “attacking Fauci with links to conspiracy websites that obsess about Freemasons and term HIV “totally bogus.”

COVID-19, according to Logan, “has the fatality rate of flu.” That is not the case.

COVID-19, according to Logan, "has the fatality rate of flu." That is not the case.

Between 2017 and 2018, there were roughly 52,000 flu-related deaths in the United States. Between 2020 and 2021, there were 375,000 COVID-19-related deaths in the United States. Both data are from the United States.