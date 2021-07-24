Following Tucker Carlson’s remarks, the new Capitol Police Chief supports cops who are speaking out.

In the wake of Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson’s recent comments about a Capitol police officer, the recently sworn-in chief of the United States Capitol Police stated he supports his officers speaking out about the deadly January 6 violence.

On Thursday, J. Thomas Manger was formally selected as the next chief of the United States Capitol Police. He takes over from Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman, who took over when former Chief Steven Sund resigned in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Following Carlson’s remarks about the legitimacy of the January 6 committee, Manger spoke with WUSA9. Officer Harry Dunn was singled out by the Fox News host, who described him as “an irate left-wing political activist.”

“He has the right to his views, but I’ll tell you something. “Every single one of my cops deserves to have their side of the story told,” Manger added. “They must have their voices heard.”

Carlson’s alleged criticism of Dunn originated from a 2019 tweet in which the officer made comments about systematic racism in the United States.

“Racism is so American that when you speak out against it, people believe you’re speaking out against America!” Dunn used several hashtags in his tweet, including #RacistInChief and #IStandWithIlhanOmar.

Following Carlson’s program, lawyers for Dunn issued a statement on Twitter, taking issue with the host’s criticisms on their client’s character.

“Tonight, Fox News permitted its anchor Tucker Carlson, who has never served in the military or law enforcement, to disparage the heroism and service of African-American U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn,” according to the statement, which was provided by attorney Mark S. Zaid.

“Our client has 13 years of law enforcement experience and fought an insurgent violent crowd on January 6, 2021, to safeguard the lives of our elected representatives, including Vice President Pence.”

