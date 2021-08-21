Following Trump’s pressure, a top Pennsylvania Senate Republican is pushing for a new election audit.

Following significant pressure from former President Donald Trump, the Republican leader of the Pennsylvania state Senate indicated a probe of the results of the 2020 election is gathering traction.

On Friday, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican, tweeted that a “forensic” investigation into the 2016 presidential election was “going along.”

Former President George W. Bush had publicly pressed Corman and other Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers to initiate an investigation comparable to the extremely contentious audit conducted by Arizona Republicans.

“We are now pushing on with a thorough review of recent elections after several weeks of behind-the-scenes activity. Corman remarked on Twitter, “I am convinced that we have the appropriate people in place to make it happen.”

However, the Republican state senator also removed state Senator Doug Mastriano, a Trump supporter, from the investigation’s leadership. Mastriano, according to Corman, is solely concerned in “politics and showmanship.”

“It is discouraging to realize that Sen. Mastriano has retreated from conducting a forensic investigation of the election in Pennsylvania, and it is discouraging to realize that he was only ever interested in politics and showmanship and not actually getting things done,” said the top Pennsylvania Republican on Friday.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Corman had previously appeared uncommitted to pressing through with a review of the 2020 results and avoided discussing the topic in public. He did, however, tell local ABC 23 earlier this month that GOP lawmakers were “trying to provide oversight so that everyone is satisfied with the electoral process moving forward.”

Trump chastised Corman for not pursuing an election audit in a statement released in mid-June.

“Why is Pennsylvania State Senator Jake Corman working so hard for a forensic audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam? Corman is fighting like a radical left Democrat, claiming that a forensic audit of Pennsylvania should not be conducted,” the former president said at the time.

