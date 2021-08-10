Following tornado warnings in Iowa, heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

Following repeated tornado warnings that were in effect in the central and northeast areas of the state through early Monday morning, the National Weather Service has issued a warning that “severe weather is possible” in parts of Iowa through Thursday.

A hazardous weather outlook alert for sections of central Iowa was released by the National Weather Service at 2:35 a.m. on Monday. “Thunderstorm possibilities will return each afternoon and evening from Tuesday through Thursday, primarily across Iowa’s southeastern portion. While “the chance of severe weather is low,” a few thunderstorms are likely in northeast Iowa on Monday morning and later tonight through early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“The tornado threat has diminished,” Iowa’s NWS Des Moines tweeted early Monday. There’s still a chance of hail and wind, but it’s getting less likely. Monday and Tuesday will be “hot and muggy,” with heat index values reaching 100 degrees (Fahrenheit) or higher in the afternoon and evening, according to the latest NWS hazardous weather outlook report for sections of central Iowa.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for sections of central Iowa from Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

According to a forecast issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday evening, highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat index values nearing 105 degrees. “Showers and storms are expected to return on Tuesday. Keep cool on Monday, and if you have any outside activities planned, be prepared for the heat. Children and dogs should never be left in an unattended vehicle. Before you lock, have a look! The NWS issued a warning.

The newest NWS updates come after a series of tornado warnings were issued in sections of central and northeast Iowa late Sunday and early Monday, including near Otho, Webster County, where a tornado was observed late Sunday.

The National Weather Service reported the tornado hit Otho at 11:23 p.m., according to a tweet from Iowa's WOI-DT.

