Following the ‘Venmo Challenge,’ a woman tips a waiter in the thousands.

Meredith Steele demonstrated how TikTok can be used for good by tipping a waiter hundreds of dollars after some of her 400,000 followers donated through a “Venmo challenge.”

Steele, who is apparently based in Bath, Maine, took to TikTok in early June to voice her outrage after learning that a waiter had been given church flyers instead of a tip after being discovered to be gay.

In a video, she stated, “My closest friend just shared with me today that a coworker of hers, who is openly gay, was tipped zero dollars twice today, and his zero-dollar tip was followed by a religious booklet.”

“I just stopped and stared at it,” the waiter, who requested anonymity, told The Times Record. I was enraged. This is not how Christians treat people.” I was raised as a Christian.

Steele has been organizing “Venmo challenges” for the past few months, in which her fans pay money to a separate Venmo account, which she then uses to tip high sums to servers while filming their reactions.

Steele stated the amount of money she received “exceeded my expectations by thousands, like thousands of dollars more than I ever imagined humanly possible could be contributed by strangers on the internet” when she asked her followers to transfer money to the Venmo account to tip the server.

Steele told The Times Record that some people gave 17 cents and said, “This is all I have in my Venmo account,” while others sent $100. “It was just ridiculous how much money came in.”

Steele’s Venmo account was inundated with donations to the point where she had to set a “limit” on them and opted to donate any remaining funds to EqualityMaine, a local organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community. To protect his anonymity, Steele didn’t say how much he tipped the server, but he did reveal the payment to EqualityMaine, which was over $10,500.

EqualityMaine is hosting a weeklong leadership camp for LGBTQ+ students in Maine called the New Leaders Project, which will benefit from the gift.